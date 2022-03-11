Connect with us

Winnie Adhiambo of Nairobi Queens in action. Photo/COURTESY

Basketball

55 basketballers selected to report camp in preparations for Deaflympics  

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – A total of 55 players have been selected by the Kenya Deaf Basketball Association (KDBA) to report camp in preparation for the upcoming 2021 Deaflympics slated to be hosted in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1-15.

The team that is expected to report camp at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani by March 15, comprises of 29 ladies and 26 men represented from various counties in Kenya.

Kisumu’s Maureen Anyango in action during the Deaflympics Basketball Trials at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/COURTESY

A total of 64 players competed in the trials that were overseen by a panel of selectors from the Kenya Basketball Federation.  

Nairobi produced more players for the trials after 20 turned up followed by Kajiado with 12, Kisumu had 11, Mombasa and Kwale produced eight players each while Busia only had one representative.

Nairobi Queens’ Lucy Akinyi battling for the ball. Photo/COURTESY

During the 2017 edition in Turkey, Kenya finished last with no win in both the men and women competition and this time the team will be aiming to make some improvement.

Lithuania are the men’s defending champions while the women’s event was won by Greece.

Photo/COURTESY

The basketball team now joins women’s football, a team of 54 from athletics and two golfers as teams that have already qualified.

