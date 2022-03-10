Connect with us

Surrey stint - West Indies spinner Sunil Narine

Cricket

West Indies spinner Narine signs for Surrey

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 – Off-spinner Sunil Narine will play for Surrey in this season’s T20 Blast, the English county side said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old will arrive at The Oval following the end of the IPL, where he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, and will be available for Surrey’s entire 2022 T20 campaign.

Narine won the World Twenty20 with the West Indies in 2012 and has been a star of the franchise circuit, where he has won several domestic tournaments including the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Surrey in the Vitality Blast this year; one of the few competitions around the world I’ve not experienced in my career,” Narine told Surrey’s website.

“The stint I enjoyed with (The Hundred team) Oval Invincibles in 2021 gave me a taste of how unique playing in front of a packed Kia Oval crowd really is.”

Narine has made 122 international appearances but last played for the West Indies in 2019.

