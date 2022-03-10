Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (C) and sporting director Leonardo (R) attend a training session with coach Mauricio Pochettino

Football

PSG bosses confront referee after Madrid defeat

Published

MADRID, Spain, Mar 10Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club’s sporting director Leonardo launched an angry tirade in the referee’s dressing room after PSG’s defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG threw away a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a stunning second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema sent the Qatari-owned club out in the last 16.

Sources have confirmed Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo marched downstairs from their box after the final whistle and that Leonardo was banging on the door of the referee’s dressing room.

Their complaint is believed to have been around Benzema’s first goal, when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was not awarded a free-kick, despite being pressured by the Real Madrid striker.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said in his post-match press conference it was a “clear foul” and left the players feeling a “great sense of injustice”.

According to Madrid newspaper Marca, Al-Khelaifi even stormed into the wrong room and was left confronting Real Madrid’s match delegate Megia Davila. “He then had to be removed with difficulty and several people had to intervene,” Marca added.

Tension between Real Madrid and PSG has been growing, with Madrid expected to sign their star striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Mbappe has so far refused to extend his contract in Paris.

The clubs have also disagreed over the European Super League project, driven by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez but which PSG decided not to join last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved