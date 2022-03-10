Connect with us

Messi’s PSG out as Benzema hat-trick sees Real into Champions League quarters

Published

MADRID, Spain, Mar 10 – Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid fought back from two goals down on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-1 second-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe, wanted by Madrid, put PSG in total control of the last-16 tie by netting in the 39th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu after scoring the winner in the first leg.

But visiting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Benzema a goal just after the hour mark. The Frenchman netted twice more in the space of two minutes late on as the PSG defence capitulated and Real progressed with a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

