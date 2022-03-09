Wamira siblings headline Kenya’s Athletics team for Deaflympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – A team of 44 athletes have been selected to represent Kenya in athletics after a two-day trial at Kasarani Stadium ahead of the 2021 Deaflympics slated for Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1-15.
The team is spearheaded by the sibling trio of the Wamira family (Beryl, Rael and David) who will be out to compete in various races as Kenya Deaflympics looks to send a strong team that will haul medals for the East Africa athletics powerhouse nation.
Beryl will represent Kenya in the100m after winning the trials in 12.4 Seconds defeating her sister Rael, who crossed the line second in 12.6 Seconds while Azanzi Chaka was third in 12.8 Seconds. All the three booked a ticket to Brazil.
David on the other hand, dominated the corresponding men’s 100m race, sprinting to victory in a time of 10.7 Seconds ahead of Isaac Atima, who clocked 11.0 Seconds while Simon Menza closed the podium in a time of 11.2 to seal the team that will carry Kenya’s flag in that category.
Beryl will go for a double after winning the 200m where she will be joined by Linet Nanjala and her sister Rael.
Their brother David will also doble after emerging the victor in the men’s 200m to be joined in the team by Walter Malenje and Elijah Wekesa.
In the women’s 400m, Nanjala will also represent Kenya in two events after ruling the 400m and will team up with Pamela Atieno and Aida Odera.
Menza will again be at it again, competing in the men’s 400m alongside Isaac Atima and George Waweru.
The athletics team will be joined by other athletes from football, basketball, golf and handball.
During the last edition held in Turkey in 2017, Kenya had a brilliant performance, recording its best results ever after hauling a total of 13 medals ( 4Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze).
TEAM KENYA ATHLETICS
1 AIDA ODERA
2 ALICE ATIENO
3 AMOS KILANGAT
4 ANN WANGECI
5 ANZAZI CHAKA
6 BERYL WAMIRA
7 BRIAN KIPTOO
8 CHARLES MUTHAMA
9 DANIEL KIPTUM
10 DAVID KIPKOGEI
11 DAVID WAMIRA
12 DENIS KIPROP
13 EDWIN TERER
14 ELIJAH WEKESA
15 ELISHA OSUMA
16 ELKANA KIPROP
17 GEORGE WAWERU
18 GRANCY KENDAGOR
19 IAN KAHIGA
20 ISAAC ATIMA
21 JACOB KIBET
22 JOHN KOECH
23 KELVIN KIPKOGE
24 KOKOBI OMARI
25 LINET NANJALA
26 LUCAS WANDIA
27 NICHOLUS ACHIENG
28 PAMELA ATIENO
29 PAUL SIMIYU
30 PETER TOROITICH
31 RAEL WAMIRA
32 REBECCA MATIKO
33 SARAH WANGARE
34 SHARON BITOK
35 SIMON KIBAI
36 SIMON MENZA
37 SYMON KIBAI
38 WALTER MALENJE
39 WINNIE BARASA
40 SARAH WASIKE
41 STEPHEN OKOTH
42 HILLARY CHIRCHIR
43 RUTH CHEMURGOR
44 DOROTHY WAIRIMU