Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sweden, pictured in action against Greece in a World Cup qualifier, will face the Czech Republic in the playoff semi-final on March 24

Football

Sweden fears Russia World Cup ban gives Poland upper hand

Published

PARIS, France, Mar 9 – Sweden said Wednesday it believed its team could be at a disadvantage after FIFA confirmed that Russia would be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup playoffs over the invasion of Ukraine.

World football’s governing body said Tuesday that Poland, who Russia were due to face in the playoff semi-final this month, would be given a bye into one of the European playoff finals.

Poland will face the winners of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic for a place in the finals in Qatar.

The playoff final will take place on March 29, five days after the Swedes and Czechs play each other, potentially giving an advantage to the Poles who will be well rested.

The head of the Swedish football federation, Hakan Sjostrand, said he would have preferred it if FIFA had found a new opponent for Poland in place of Russia.

“The most reasonable and fair thing, on a sporting level, would have been that Poland have a new opponent in the semi-final,” Sjostrand said.

“We understand that it is a difficult situation to resolve for FIFA but nevertheless the principle of playing in the same conditions, in other words playing two competitive matches to reach the final phase of the World Cup, should apply.”

Sweden coach Janne Andersson said that FIFA had taken the right decision to kick Russia out of the playoffs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But he described the decision to give Poland free passage to the final as “completely mad from a sporting point of view”.

“Having said that, we will focus entirely on the preparation for the match against the Czech Republic. We want to go to the World Cup and we will do everything to achieve that.”

FIFA also confirmed that Ukraine’s playoff match against Scotland would be postponed until June following a request from the Ukrainian federation.

Russia, which hosted the 2018 World Cup, on Tuesday lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against its suspension from all international competitions “until further notice” by FIFA and UEFA.

The World Cup finals take place from November 21 to December 18.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved