Mathare United’s Donald Ange is tackled by Kariobangi Sharks defender Alphonce Omija during their FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Much Improved Mathare scrap draw against Sharks as Homeboyz go nine clear on top

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – A much improved Mathare United picked a massive point in their fight against relegation, coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Kariobangi Sharks as Kakamega Homeboyz stretched their lead on top of the FKF Premier League standings to nine points.

At the Bukhungu Stadium, Yema Mwamba scored the game’s only goal as Homeboyz beat Vihiga Bullets 1-0 to move to 46 points, nine ahead of second placed Tusker FC.

City Stars meanwhile failed to recoup their second spot placing after losing 2-1 to Posta Rangers in Thika.

In other fixtures, Sofapaka played to a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia who had to come from a goal down while Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United also replicated similar results at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

-More to follow

