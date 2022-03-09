Fifpro appeals Harambee Starlets AWCON withdrawal

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – An appeal has been made against Kenya’s withdrawal from Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying by world football players’ union Fifpro and its counterpart in Kenya.

The decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in January meant that Kenya’s opponents Uganda were given a bye through to the tournament, which will be held in Morocco in July.

The appeal, lodged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on behalf of Kenya’s women’s side, seeks to overturn the cancellation of the tie by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The case is further complicated by the fact Kenya has been banned from world football by Fifa because of governmental interference in the running of the game.

FKF secretary general Barry Otieno wrote a letter to Caf withdrawing the side from the two-legged play-off with Uganda, stating the body was “unable to independently plan and successfully execute any international matches”.

In a statement Fifpro said Kenya Women dispute this statement and believe the decision was “irrational, arbitrary and unlawful”.

The joint appeal by Fifpro and Kenya Footballers Welfare Association has been filed against Caf, the FKF and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations – with the latter included as the outcome of the case could directly affect it.

Qualifying for the 12-team Women’s Nations Cup was completed last month, with the draw for the group stage yet to take place.

Africa’s four guaranteed places at next year’s Women’s World Cup will be decided at the Nations Cup finals.

-By BBC Sport-

