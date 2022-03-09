Connect with us

Bayern Munich captain Robert Lewandowski, wearing a blue-yellow armband, congratulates goal-scorer Leroy Sane

Football

Bayern In Seventh Heaven as Lewandowski fires Bavarians￼ into Champions League quarters

Published

MUNICH, Germany, Mar 9 – Robert Lewandowski scored a record-breaking 11-minute hat-trick to send Bayern Munich sailing into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 win at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

The Polish striker had three goals to his name by the 23rd minute — the earliest anyone has ever completed a hat-trick in a Champions League game — as Bayern shook off their early nerves to crush Salzburg.

The Austrian champions had held Bayern to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but their hopes of an upset in Munich were left in tatters when Lewandowski scored a tap-in and two penalties to send Bayern on their way to a famous victory.

