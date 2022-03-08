Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Britain's Andy Murray

Tennis

Tennis star Murray pledges prize money to Ukraine war victims

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 8 – Former world number one Andy Murray said Tuesday he would donate his prize money from tennis tournaments for the rest of the year to UNICEF’s Ukraine appeal.

The British player said he was working with the United Nations children’s agency to help victims of the conflict following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour late last month.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded more than two million refugees on its dedicated website on Tuesday and UNICEF believes hundreds of thousands of them are youngsters.

“Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits,” Murray tweeted.

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal.”

Murray recently appointed eight-times Grand Slam singles champion Ivan Lendl as his coach for a third time, reuniting with the man who guided him to all three of his major titles before he suffered serious hip problems.

The 34-year-old Scot, currently ranked 88th in the world, has been able to train and play consistently but his recent results have been disappointing apart from a run to the final of the ATP Tour event in Sydney in January.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved