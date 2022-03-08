Connect with us

Sports Is Cure For Mental Health, Tana River Police boss tells civil servants

Published

TANA River, Kenya, Mar 8 – Tana River County Police boss has urged Public servants in Tana River to take part in sports activities after work to prevent mental health-related problems.

Emmanuel Mwaringa, who doubles as the patron of Hola volleyball, said persons who have suicidal thoughts are usually depressed but through sports, the cases will decrease.

The police boss was speaking in Hola Monday at a party to celebrate the club milestones.

He thanked the team members for sharing information with security officers, “When we work together information sharing is flawless, as security apparatus we can carry our policing mandate efficiently.”

Hola volley club was formed in 2019 and comprises of security officers, civilians and religious leaders, the club has three teams, two males and one female.

“The aim was to bring volleyball enthusiasts together; our objective was to make the youth engage in sports throughout the county. We have public offers who after work take part in the sport thus they will not think of suicide,” said the police boss.

To keep youth away from radicalization and drug abuse, he said, the club must endeavor to recruit youths to join the team since an idle mind is a devil workshop.

The team aims to compete with other teams in the Kenya Volleyball Federation leagues and tournaments. It usually organizes tournaments and friendly matches across the county in a bid to nurture talents and revive volleyball.

The team has conducted matches in Mikinduni, Milalulu, Ndura, Garsen, Idsowe, and Golbanti where they created awareness on peace, effects of drug abuse, and radicalization to the youths.

The team has participated in inter-counties, last month, they scooped the first position out of 16 teams in the Cleophus Ojiambo tournament held at Vitengeni Baptist Secondary School in Ganze sub-county, Kilifi.

