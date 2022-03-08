Double World champ Kibai wins Trials to book Deaflympics ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Double World Deaf athletics champion, Simon Kibai booked a slot in the upcoming Deaflympics Summer Games slated for this year in Brazil.

Kibai, the reigning Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Sportsman Living With A Disability, cruised to victory in the men’s 5000m final during the athletics Trials held at the Moi International Sport Center Kasarani on Tuesday.

Kibai beat Ian Kahinga who finished second while Amos Kiplangat was placed third with both joining Kibai in making team Kenya.

The Summer Deaflympics Games will be hosted in the Brazil Southern City, Caxias du Sol from May 1-15, 2022.

Simon Kibai leading the pack in men’s 5000m during the Kenya athletics Deaflympics Trials at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

-More to follow-