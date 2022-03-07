Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fans of Mexican clubs Queretaro and Atlas clash during a match on March 5, 2022, forcing it to be abandoned

Football

Mexico bans away fans after football violence suspended match

Published

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Mar 7Mexico’s football league has banned away fans from stadiums following the weekend violence at a match that left 26 people needing hospital treatment, including three that are in a serious condition.

Fights broke out just after the hour mark of Saturday’s game between Queretaro and Atlas at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro.

As some fans, including families with children, tried to escape, the clashes spilled out onto the field of play, sending players running for cover.

“From today away fans will not be able to go to the stadiums,” Liga MX executive president Mikel Arriola said on Sunday.

The match was abandoned and the league also suspended Sunday’s remaining matches.

Saturday’s match quickly descended into chaos once fighting broke out between fans.

Unable to control the situation inside the ground, security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety.

But some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the changing rooms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

World football’s governing body FIFA hit out at the “unacceptable and intolerable” violence.

“FIFA joins the Mexican Football Association and Concacaf in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible,” FIFA said.

Queretaro state governor Mauricio Kuri said on Sunday that of the 26 people taken to hospital, three have been discharged, three were “in a serious condition, 10 are in a delicate state and the other 10 are not serious.”

Kuri criticized the security planning for the match and said there were insufficient police officers inside the ground who “did not act quickly enough.”

He also vowed to punish those responsible.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved