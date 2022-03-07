Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring PSG's late winner against Real Madrid

Football

Mbappe set to face Real Madrid despite training ground injury scare

Published

PARIS, France, Mar 7 PSG forward Kylian Mbappe had a “reassuring” medical checkup after being kicked in training and should be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, the club said.

“Kylian Mbappe received a blow to his left foot in training today. He had treatment this afternoon,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement on Monday.

“The clinical examination is reassuring and another check will be done in 24 hours’ time.”

Mbappe scored the only goal in the first leg of the tie at the Parc des Princes on February 15.

PSG were toothless in front of goal without the suspended Frenchman in the 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on Saturday.

Mbappe is out of contract in June and Real Madrid seem to be in the driving seat to secure his services, although PSG still hope to persuade him to stay.

Sergio Ramos, the veteran Spanish defender who spent 16 years at Real before joining PSG last summer, will definitely miss Wednesday’s game at the Bernabeu due to a calf injury.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is also ruled out as he is suffering from conjunctivitis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved