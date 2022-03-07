Is Eliud Kipchoge going for a ‘perfect six’ of the World Marathon Majors?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – At the age of 37, Eliud Kipchoge is not yet done with his thirst for chasing history, and now, his management team, NN Running, has thrown a subtle hint that the world record holder might be aiming for a clean sweep of the World Marathon Majors.

NN Running shared a photo on Twitter on Monday afternoon with Kipchoge’s photo with the words ‘Major Milestone’ and captioned ‘4 down, two to go, #AimingForTheStars’.

Kipchoge has so far run in four out of the six major marathons, his victory at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday meaning he only has the Boston and New York Marathon titles missing from his portfolio. Is Eliud Kipchoge going for the World Marathon Majors sweep? PHOTO/NN RUNNING

He has run in London, bagging the title four times, Berlin, winning three times, Chicago, winning once and now Tokyo on Sunday

Kipchoge ran a course record time of 2hrs, 02mins, 40secs in Tokyo, chalking off one of the remaining three races from the Major Marathon list.

Had it not been for a course mishap that saw the leading pack miss a turn, Kipchoge would have run an even faster time.

The World Record holder and Olympic Champion is not one to publicly go out with all his plans. One of his most famous quotes; “I chase one rabbit at a time. I only focus on my next race.” Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge crosses the line in Tokyo after the fourth fastest marathon in history

Already, he has confirmed he will be chasing another piece of history by trying to win the Olympic title for three consecutive Games, having affirmed his hunger to race in Paris 2024. He will be 39 then.

The next Boston Marathon race is on April 18, and therefore automatically out of his reach as he often requires three months between each Marathon. New York is however scheduled for November 6 and might be a viable option for him.