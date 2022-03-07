Have Kakamega Homeboyz finally come of age to battle for the FKF PL title?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Over the last three seasons, Kakamega Homeboyz have fought close in the hunt for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title, but often come short in their ambition of a maiden title.

More often, they have flattered to deceive and fizzled out in the business end of the campaign.

But this season, there seems to be a different Abana Abeingo doing business in the league.

They have opened an eight-point gap on top of the standings ahead of second placed Nairobi City Stars who are coached by their former boss Nicholas Muyoti. Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Bernard Mwalala. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We are taking a match at a time and will not rush in to declare that we are going to be champions. But definitely, that is our ambition just like any team which starts the season. We will do our bit and see what comes off it,” said coach Bernard Mwalala, who was Muyoti’s assistant last season.

Homeboyz picked up their 12th win of the season in 20 matches as they thrashed Posta Rangers 3-1 in Thika over the weekend, taking their points tally to 43 with 14 rounds of matches left.

They have only lost once this season, a surprise 1-0 home defeat at the hands of FC Talanta. Have they finally come of age?

Meanwhile, Nairobi City Stars saw their hunt punctured after suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of Bidco United in Thika. City Stars’ defeat to Anthony Akhulia’s men was their fifth of the season.

They would have dropped to third in the standings, but defending champions Tusker FC couldn’t capitalize after being held to a 1-1 draw by Kenya Police FC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tusker’s Shaphan Oyugi battles for the ball with Kenya Police’s Duke ABuya. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Harun Shakava’s diving header was the first goal the resurgent Tusker were conceding in eight matches. With the result, they remained third with 34 points, one behind City Stars and one above Gor Mahia.

The record champions picked their ninth win of the season with a 2-1 result over Ulinzi Stars at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Meanwhile in the base of the standings, Vihiga Bullets handed themselves a massive shot in the arm in their hope of evading the chop, climbing up the root of the table for the first time since their promotion with a 2-1 victory over fellow new boys FC Talanta.

The victory shot Abdallah Juma’s Bullets to 12 points, two above the free falling Mathare United who lost a third consecutive game and 11th in 12 matches, going down 3-0 to Nzoia Sugar who improved their bid to leave the bottom three.