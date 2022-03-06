Connect with us

Njoroge Kibugu receive a Ksh One Million Cheque from Kenya Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige with his Caddie Bo Ciera. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Golf

Young golfer Kibugu lands Ksh 1mn sponsorship from Kenya Vision 2030

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – After stunning local pros to make the Magical Kenya Open Cut, teenage golfer Njoroge Kibugu has received Ksh 1 million sponsorship from Kenya Vision 2030.

The deal will see Kibugu wear Vision 2030 branded polo shirt at the ongoing Magical Kenya Open.

Vision 2030 had set aside Ksh 1 million to be shared by Kenyan and regional pros who make the cut.

Kenya Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige signing a deal with amateur golfer Njoroge Kibugu. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

But no single Kenyan or regional pros were able to make the cut and as such Kibugu gained advantage from his stellar showing during the four-day event.

Vision 2030 Director General Kennedy Mwige congratulated the home golfer saying his performance this week has indeed unlocked the value of Kenyan sportsmen given that the event is being followed by over 500 million people across the globe.

“It’s a glorious opportunity for the country and the Government is aware of this and that is why it is involved as the title sponsor (Magical Kenya) and also as Kenya Vision 2030,” Mwige said.

Junior golfers accompanied by their president Larry Ngala and Kenya Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige celebrating their own Njoroge Kibugu who was handed a Ksh 1 million sponsorship. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

For Vision 2030, we have been concentrating for the last two years in the pros. The sponsorship has been increased to incorporate the leading juniors and amateurs, this year, contrary to all expectations, no single African pro was able to meet the cut,” he disclosed.

Adding: “The cut was plus one and here comes Kibugu and shoots minus 6 in two days and makes the cut.”

Mwige said they had budgeted for a pool of Ksh1 million for those who make the cut.

Njoroge Kibugu with the Kenyan Flag at the18th hole. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Director General clarified that amateurs are not allowed to receive prize money and could only accept it if the value is USD750 or less.

“As you are all aware, for amateur status you cannot pay a player prize money. It goes against the rules of golf.

So today we paid him to where our brand in the event.”

