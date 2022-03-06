Kenya’s amateur golfer Kibugu awarded by President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Kenya’s top amateur golfer Njoroge Kibugu stole the show at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, landing a sponsorship package from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 18-year-old, Kibugu, who stunned local pros to make the cut, will compete at his first ever DP World Tour outside the country, taking part at the Belgium’s Soudal Open with the tour being sponsored by President Kenyatta.

Making the announcement on Sunday during the awarding ceremony at the Muthaiga Golf Club, the Head of State also stated that Kibugi will be provided with a full golfing kit as well as trainers in a bid to make his game better as he looks forward to transits to professional. Njoroge Kibugu received the amatur plate from President Uhuru Kenyatta after emerging the top amature golfer at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“To enable Njoroge better his performance to become a top golfer in Kenya, I announce that we will sponsor him to go to Belgium’s Soudal Open to compete with the best from May 12-15,” President Uhuru announced.

“We will also be supporting him (Njoroge) by making sure we pay for his trainers and providing him with fitting golf kit so that he can now truly join the ranks of the best golfers in the world,” Kenyatta said. Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu chips from the 10th fairway at the Muthaiga Golf Club 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kibugu, member at Muthaiga – carded 73 and 76 in rounds three and four but was cheered all the way and enjoyed the experience.

“I tried to do the best I can. Just seeing the people supporting me was the best thing about it. I have gained a lot of experience that has seen my game mature, my coaches have helped me develop this winning attitude,” Kibugu disclosed.