Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Uhuru Kenyatta awards Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu after emerging as the top amateur golfer at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Golf

Kenya’s amateur golfer Kibugu awarded by President Kenyatta

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Kenya’s top amateur golfer Njoroge Kibugu stole the show at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, landing a sponsorship package from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 18-year-old, Kibugu, who stunned local pros to make the cut, will compete at his first ever DP World Tour outside the country, taking part at the Belgium’s Soudal Open with the tour being sponsored by President Kenyatta.

Making the announcement on Sunday during the awarding ceremony at the Muthaiga Golf Club, the Head of State also stated that Kibugi will be provided with a full golfing kit as well as trainers in a bid to make his game better as he looks forward to transits to professional.

Njoroge Kibugu received the amatur plate from President Uhuru Kenyatta after emerging the top amature golfer at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“To enable Njoroge better his performance to become a top golfer in Kenya, I announce that we will sponsor him to go to Belgium’s Soudal Open to compete with the best from May 12-15,” President Uhuru announced.

“We will also be supporting him (Njoroge) by making sure we pay for his trainers and providing him with fitting golf kit so that he can now truly join the ranks of the best golfers in the world,” Kenyatta said.

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu chips from the 10th fairway at the Muthaiga Golf Club 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kibugu, member at Muthaiga – carded 73 and 76 in rounds three and four but was cheered all the way and enjoyed the experience.

“I tried to do the best I can. Just seeing the people supporting me was the best thing about it. I have gained a lot of experience that has seen my game mature, my coaches have helped me develop this winning attitude,” Kibugu disclosed.

Njoroge was the sole Kenyan to make the cut on day two with a bogey-free 66 and he went on to win the amateur title at the event.

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu (Right) with the 2022 Magical Kenya Open winner Ashun Wu of China. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved