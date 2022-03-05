Scotland’s Ferguson on the steering wheel as Magical Kenya Open heads to final round

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 5 – Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson moved to top of the leader board going into the final round of this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by ABSA at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

Ferguson recorded an impressive five under par 66, a round that ended with a colorful flay-past by Kenya Airways Dreamliner that was enroute to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from South Africa.

The national carrier Kenya Airways is among the sponsors in this year’s Magical Kenya Open which is part of the DP World Tour series. KQ flying past the crowd at Magical Kenya Open

However, back to the leader Ferguson, stated the day well with a first hole birdie and a quick eagle at the fourth, in addition with three birdies at the back nine’s 10th, 14th and 18th with the only bogey of the day coming at the sixth hole.

The performance did not however seem to discouraged him to the top on 14 under par 199, four shots better than another Swedish player Marcus Kinhult and China’s Ashiun Wu. Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson at Muthaiga Golf Club during the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“I was playing well coming into the day, made a nice birdie on one which I think really settles you down a little bit. I managed to plod my way along.”

“I made a couple of mistakes which, when you’re playing well, you still come out with par – get up and down from 70-80 yards for pars and that keeps the momentum going.”

He added, “I think that was the key today, momentum just kept going, I was holing clutch three or four putts to keep me going and I just played nicely and plodded my way around.”

On the other hand, Kinhult, a fairly new name in the open, picked up seven birdies and an eagle finish at the 18th hole in a round that also saw him drop two shots one in each nine for his seven under par 64. Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson at Muthaiga Golf Club during the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

This left him with a three rounds total of 10 under par 203, to tie for the second place with Ashun Wu who birdied six holes and dropped one shot for the day’s five under par 66.

“I hit some good shots, gave myself a couple of ten-footers and managed to hole them so it was fun. I’ve been aggressive on the par fives, especially at 18 there, hitting driver and threading the gap between the bunkers and if you do that, the ball runs forever.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think I’ve been hitting a wedge, nine iron or eight iron into that green. If you hit a good tee shot you have a pretty good chance to make eagle or birdie.”

Meanwhile, Ashun Wu said he was happy finishing five under for the day, saying he found some feelings on how to play on the par 71 course.

“I was happy to finish five under with one bogey. I found some feelings on how to play this golf course, finally my game is pretty good to and my putting was good so I’m happy with my play today. Fans at Magical Kenya Open 2022. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The two were separated by only a shot from a group of five players led by Germany’s Matti Schmid who shot a 64 in the third round for a total of 64, tying with David Horsey of England, Sebastian Garcia from Spain, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Spain’s Jorge Campillo, one of the tournament favourites who fired six under 65 to also wind up the day on 204.

It was not however a good outing for day two leader Shubhankar Sharma of India and his play-mate Masahiro Kawamura from Japan who had started the day on 10 under and nine under par respectively. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sharma however played four over par 75 in the third round, to drop to tying 17th with seven other players while Kawamura posted one over par 72 to close the day on eight under par 205.

Teeing off for the last round starts at 7am with the two leaders Ferguson and Kinhult expected to tee off from 12.40pm.

The leader board

Ewen Ferguson (Sco) 66, 67, 66= 199

Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 71, 68, 64= 203

Ashun Wu (Ch) 69, 68, 66= 203

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matti Schmid (Ger) 69, 71, 64= 204

David Horsey (Eng) 69, 70, 65= 204

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Sp) 70, 68, 66= 204

Thomas Detry (Bel) 70, 68. 66= 204

Jorge Campillo (Sp) 70, 69, 65= 204.