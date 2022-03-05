Connect with us

Kenya's only player who made the Cut at MKO Njoroge Kibugu appreciates fans on the fairway. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Golf

Kenya’s Kibugu rues miscalculated tee shots as he dips to T33 at MKO

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Local hero Njoroge Kibugu was left to rue his shots off the tee as he dipped from T5 to T33 on Day Three of the Magical Kenya Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday.

And after posting a 73 on penultimate day, Kibugu explained:

“I’m disappointed but I’m moving forward. I had lots of miscalculations off the tees and off my second shots. I just shot-sided myself a lot more today and it distracted me more.”

Njoroge Kibugi celebrates at 18th hole. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kibugu made local knowledge count in the first two days with scores of 70 and 67 which made him the only local to make the cut at the DP World Tour event.

The 18-year-old home amateur player was in fine form on the front nine where he parred all holes save for the bogey, he picked on the Par 5 seventh.

The teenager went into the first nine with a +1 but then sank in a birdie at the par 5 tenth for a level par.

Three more bogeys on the Par 3 eleventh, par 4 fourteenth and par three 16th dipped him to +3. He then made a birdie on the 18th to close the day with a +2.

Kenya’s amateur Njoroge Kibugi tee-off at 18th hole. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He went on: “I enjoyed it though. I tried to do the best I could. Just seeing the people there supporting me was the best thing about it.”

“Experiences have matured me, big tournaments, and my coaches have helped me develop this attitude. It’s amazing this week, it’s different, when I look on TV and see my name, I don’t believe it’s me but it’s a good feeling.”

“I feel like I belong, but give it a couple more years. I just want to smile more tomorrow, crack more jokes with my caddie.”

