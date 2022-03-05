Connect with us

Rugby

Kenya Cup to have new champion after Oliers end KCB dominance

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – KCB Rugby Club’s four-year Kenya Cup dominance was ended by Menengai Oliers who stunned the Bankers 17-24 in the semis to book Kabras Sugar in the final.

In the other semi-final played in Kakamega, hosts Kabras Sugar thrashed University side Strathmore Leos 19-9 to storm into a second back-to-back final.

Heading into the semi-final KCB who were the favourites finished the regular season unbeaten but unfortunately the dreams of winning a fifth successive title and a ninth trophy.

-More to follow-

