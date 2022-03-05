‘20th Hole’ in Muthaiga is the place to be at Magical Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – If you are not a golf enthusiast, the 2022 Magical Kenya Open has lots in store for you this weekend.

And if you didn’t find time to visit the 19th hole at the Clubhouse because you were not a member, there is this ’20th Hole’ which is the designated location for this year’s Village.

The arena has lots of food, drink and entertainment courtesy of Kenya Breweries Limited and the myriad public caterers.

Corporate VIP tents at hole 13 have retained their place in the front of the dam.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed has been a regular visitor at the VIP area where the Ministry has a hospitality tent.

Artistes lined-up to thrill the revelers are Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Kagwe Mungai, Fena Gitu among others.

Apart from the live performances, partygoers are enjoying riveting spins from top Kenyan DJs including DJ Pinye, DJ Nijo, DJ John, GMoney, CNG the DJ, DJ.Drea.

The “Best Mix of Music” Capital FM has not been left behind in this unprecedented bash happening at the Club’s driving range for the very first time.

Capital FM have had their mobile studio (Outside Broadcasting Van) on site courtesy of Absa Bank who are the presenting partners of the event to keep fans abreast with proceedings on the ground with hourly live links and top-notch interviews.

The driving range for the tournament has indeed relocated to the adjacent Kenya Forestry Service grounds where long hitting DP World Tour pros have been present to achieve the requisite hitting distance.

The village has from time immemorial been located at the par 3 thirteenth near the dam but this time round it’s a different story.

The Homes of Golf is hosting the DP World Tour (previously European Tour) for the first time after hosting the Challenge Tour for donkey’s years.