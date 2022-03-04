Powered by Vision 2030, Malawian Chidale seeks divine intervention in quest for MKO Cut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Leading Malawian pro Paul Chidale is seeking divine intervention in his quest for a maiden Magical Kenya Open cut.

Chidale, who tied for ninth on Day One of this iconic event, is incidentally the leading pro in the Kenya Vision 2030 stable.

Asked who to turn to in his fairy tale campaign in Kenya, Chidale couldn’t mince his words: “I leave it to God. All I want to do on Day 2 is play a par and see how it goes.”

“We will look at the projected cut, and leave the rest to the almighty. The essence is to play safe, so I will be a bit conservative in play. You don’t want to be the one missing out on the cut,” the Malawian golfer underscored.

Chidale was the second top placed regional player in the Safari Tour alongside Robson Chinhoi.

He’s one of the core players on Safari Tour which serves as the “Road to the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship”.

He went on: “On Day One the course was playing hard. The greens were firmer in the afternoon so levelheadedness was the way to go.”

“I keep my fingers crossed and leave the rest to God. I will play my part but then again with the creme de la creme on Tour, it won’t be a walk in the park,” Chidale explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He says the course set up is totally different from what was witnessed on Safari Tour.

“The greens are fast but hard but I will try my level best to make the cut,” he said in finality.