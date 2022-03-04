Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Leo Varese (left) and Kigo Kareithi share a light moment. They will be piloting a Toyota Auris 2WD in Mogotio this weekend.

Motors

Leo Varese targets back-to-back Nakuru Rally victory

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – With 84 starts (most by any partnership in 2WD) with his partner Kigo Kareithi, multiple 2WD Champion Leo Varese is leaving nothing to chance ahead of KNRC Nakuru Rally which starts at Mogotio Cultural Center on Saturday.

The Sportpesa Rally team driver reveals that his 22nd career win in class in Il-Bisil during the season-opening KMSC Rally has motivated him to go for the coveted 2WD Championship title for the umpteenth time.

His round one win in Bisil went down as his fourth in the Kenya Motor Sport’s Club round after previous wins in 2008/2014 and 2017.

“We are now leading the Two Wheel Drive Championship and the essence going forward is to take as many points as possible. Kajiado has always been a favorable hunting ground, so let’s see how it goes in Mogotio,” said Leo.

He added, “Now I am getting a good feeling with the car and hopefully I will run most of the events. The initial plan was to do five but after the win in Kajiado, the plan is to run a full season God willing… Things seem to be getting better – especially in in the Bisil stages, where I felt I had more reliability.”

“We needed to fight amd there is nothing good that overtaking a 4WD when we saw Kush Patel kind of stuck in the last stage. I tried to push to fight with my two wheel rave adversaries, so fingers crossed.”

Leo is the most successful two wheel drive competitor in recent memory.

He has won Mombasa, RSC and Guru Nanak rounds twice, Nanyuki thrice and Eldoret once.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It was always a great feeling winning in Kajiado last month and as such, it’s an honour increasing your stats on clubs’ Roll of Honors.” He said.

Karangatha is making a comeback since Nakuru 2017 after a stint in Autocross events.

“I was planning to participate in the clubman category of the rally. However due to circumstances, we have to postpone to the next clubman round which on the calendar is 21-22 May in Meru.

The 2022 KNRC season is sponsored by Kenya Breweries Limited through its flagship Whitecap Brand.

Meanwhile, Sam Karangatha has withdrawn from Nakuru Rally citing personal reasons.

Karangatha is hoping to compete in the clubman rally championship to gain more rally experience.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved