KTTA releases final list of national team branch cum Commonwealth Games trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) has released the final and updated list of entries for the National Team Branch trials which will also serve as the trials for this year’s Commonwealth Games.

KTTA Secretary Fahd Daim said the list is the first stage for being selected to the pool of top 10 players who will be in the National selection pool.

Daim explained that only the top two players in each category will proceed to the National Trials to be held March 12 in Nairobi.

“The playing schedule for each player will be released, latest by March 4 and will be the order that will be followed. All matches in the senior category are best of 5, while in the Juniors it is Best of 3,” Daim added.

The Secretary General said players who are based in Western Kenya will have their matches played at the Kisumu Senior Academy.

“The reason for taking the matches to Kisumu is that, due to National Examinations starting on Monday around the Country, we could not secure a venue in Western Kenya,” He said.

Daim also clarified that any protest that players might have on the matches or format used must be reported immediately on email to kenyatabletennis@gmail.com.

“All appeals that are there will be addressed in the shortest time possible and a decision communicated in writing in less than 30 minutes,” he said.

During the event, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and KTTA rules and regulations will be followed for all matches that are being played.

“All players must be in proper playing attire and should not wear white clothing,” said Daim, adding that players must select one adviser, who will advise them for matches in progress.