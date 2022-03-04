Junior amateur Kibugu grabs the headlines with historic MKO Cut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – When the 2022 Magical Kenya Open teed off on Thursday, little was known about Muthaiga junior amateur Njoroge Kibugu who was making a debut at the ongoing competition at par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

All eyes were on the likes of Dismas Indiza, Samuel Njoroge, Jastas Madoya and Simon Ngige who misfired on the first round.

But the 18 year old Muthaiga golfer went ahead to write his name in the annals of history on Friday when he fired a scintillating five under par 66 for total two rounds of six under par 136 to close round two times for fifth!

He is indeed the only player who made the cut and will proceed to the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Njoroge has indeed saved the local fans the blushes where home pros fell by the wayside, one after three other.

The Muthaiga amateur nevertheless attributed his fairy tale feat to his family and caddy saying : “This good run won’t have been possible without the support of my father, mother and my caddy Bo Ciera who is a former Kenya amateur national team captain. So the experience from Ciera was really key and I was able to put the ball on the fairway.”

“I also had a wonderful company in our game which we joked and made fun as we tackled the course,” Kibugu said.

Kibugu played in the company of South African Jayden Schaper of Eboste Golf Estate and German Max Schmitt.

“Sometimes when the players in your group become family, to tend to really feel obligated to perform. I have played at Muthaiga since I was six. So i’m well versed with the course,” said Kibugu.

Kibuvu says he will not be under any pressure to perform given the fact that fans will today (Saturday) follow his group.

Many locals have previously lost focus when fans came in their hordes to follow their proceedings.

“When fans come, well and good. I will be under no pressure. I also want to enjoy their support.”

Indiza was left to rue his tee-shots and putts, saying it was a bad day at the office.

“I was not spot on off the tee. I tried but many of my tee-shots went off the fairway. I struggled with the put despite an eagle on hole 10. It happens, sometimes you play well, others you lose, that’s golf.” Said Indiza who played 1 over par 72 on Friday and 5 over par 76 on Thursday.

Samuel Njoroge of Railways kissed the event goodbye with a two day total of +2 with only a solitary birdie for the day.

The regional pros from Safari Tour Paul Chidale of Malawi, Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe and Ronald Rugumayo of Uganda also missed the cut with a two day total of +3.

Daniel Nduva posted a disappointing+14 for two days to exit the show which is part of the DP World Tour.

The event is sponsored by the Government of Kenya, Safaricom, Absa who are the presenting partners and Johny Walker among Others.

Safaricom has sponsored the event to a tune of KES.16 million.

The sponsorship caters for communication and technology support for the event organizers including a state-of-the-art media centre, a Junior Golf Clinic and media publicity support.