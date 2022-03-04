Indian pro Sharma at the summit as Magical Kenya Open enters business end

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Indian pro Shubhankar Sharma was in imperious form on day two of the Magical Kenya Open as he stormed to the lead with a scintillating total of 10 under par 132.

His magnificent rounds of 65 and 67 on both days saw him race ahead for the title with a one stroke lead ahead of Japanese Masahiro Kawamura and Scottish pro Ewen Ferguson who are both on nine under while Thriston Lawrence of South Africa is lying fourth on 7under.

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu is tied for fifth on 6under with Svensson Jesper of Sweden, Angel Hidalgo of Spain, South African Dean Burmester, German Hurly Long and Jayden Schaper of South Africa. India pro golfer Sharma. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sharma said after his round: “I’m happy, whenever you finish with two birdies, you’re always happy. It was a good round for me today, it was quite a slow start for me starting on the back nine, not much was happening for me, but that eagle on the 18th really propelled me.’

He added, “The front nine was great, missed birdie opportunities on both the par fives but came back strong on eight and nine with birdies and I’m really pleased with the score.”

Japanese Masahiro Kawamura (67-66) exuded confidence.

“I’m happy, this was a good round and a nice finish. I missed some iron shots but my chipping and putting were good today.”

“A bogey free is great for me. It’s just Friday and I need to just keep going and hopefully I can keep playing this way at the weekend.”

Ewen Ferguson (66-67, 133 (-9) said:

“I’m happy, after getting COVID-19 a couple of years ago and not feeling my best out on the course, I went home and practiced, did some work with my coach, did some work in the gym and went to Dubai a few days early and worked on my swing. It has felt good the last few days so I’m happy with where I’m at.”

DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1 SHARMA, Shubhankar (India)-10

T2 KAWAMURA, Masahiro (Japan)-9

T2 FERGUSON, Ewen (Scotland)-9

4 LAWRENCE, Thriston (RSA) -7

T5 SVENSSON, Jesper (SWE) -6

T5 KIBUGU, Njoroge (AM-KEN) -6

T5 HIDALGO, Angel (ESP)-6

T5 BURMESTER, Dean (RSA) -6

T5 LONG, Hurly (GER) -6

10S SCHAPER, Jayden (RSA) -5