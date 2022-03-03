Karan Patel aims Nakury Rally win as Aakif makes comeback￼

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Having already taken some impressive scalps on round 1 competitive stages in Kajiado, series leader Karan Patel will be looking to conquer Nakuru Rally terrain as focus shifts to the Mogotio equator area on Saturday.

The event, sponsored by KBL through its flagship Whitecap brand, will start and finish at the Mogotio Cultural Centre on the Equator zone.

It will feature a total competitive mileage of 158.00kms and a transport road section of 86.86km.

Karan, one of the fastest drivers in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) at the present, will team up with Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2 car.

Another Rally 2 (formally R5) driver enlisted for the event is Aakif Virani who is making a comeback after a three months hiatus.

Aakif is the reigning KNRC Division One Champion and Kenya Motor Sports Personality-of-the-Year 2021.

The Nairobi-based driver skipped the seson opener due to personal commitments and is making his comeback after December’s season-closing Guru Nanak Rally which took place in Il-Bisil.

Aakif noted that his approach on comeback will be the same as last year- “to remain tacticle when it’s rough and aggressive where conditions allow.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Well, we have not sat in the car since December and our New ECU (electronic unit) was delayed at the airport, so hopefully we will get a try in the car prior to the rally. My expectations this year are the same as last year… No major expectations, as such, just to enjoy and drive each event sensibly,” said Aakif who will be piloting an ex-Manvir Baryan Skoda Fanbia.

KNRC Division 2 leader Steve Mwangi aka Chifu will renew his rivalry with second placed Daren Miranda.

Hussein Malik has also entered the event in Evolutionan 10 and will be navigated by Deep Patel. Jasmeet Chaha raises the dust in his Evo 10 machine during a past event

Karan’s sibling Kush Patel will also be taking part in an ex Baldev Chager hatchback Subaru.

Kush will be sitting with Muasar Chaudry. Autocross 2WD Non Turbo Champion Zameer Verje will be seeking to make amends in Nanukuru after his rallying debut in Kajiado ended in retirement.

Two Wheel Drive leader Leo Varese will be navigated by Kigo Kareithi in a Sportpesa Toyota Auris.

Issa Amwari and Jasmeet Chana are both in the Evolution 10s mix hoping for credible positions.

The rally will be organized by Rift Valley Motor & Sports Club (RVMSC) and will feature two stages (Alfega and Horne) which will be repeated twice. The service park will be centred on the Equator centre at Mogotio.

Both routes are being graded due to changing weather conditions which affect the surface of terrain.

“We are grading both stages to ensure that the degree of roughness is reduced. Basically it’s a mix of smooth and rough but a very technical route that will be enjoyed by all and sundry,” said RVMSC Chairman Harry Sagoo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KNRC STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 1-KAJIADO

1 Karan Patel 33

2 Jasmeet Chana 26

3 Steve Mwangi 22

4 Daren Miranda 19

5 Kush Patel 17

6 Leo Varese 15