NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The AFC Leopards vs Vihiga Bullets match over the weekend wasn’t as impressive as it was protracted to be with coach Patrick Aussems saying they didn’t deserve more than a point going by their dull display.

But, perhaps the brightest spot to come out of the Nyayo National Stadium was the fact that Leopards fans have started coming back to the stadium to support their team.

Here are some few images from the 0-0 encounter.

This ball boy clearly wasn’t enjoying action on the pitch. Nap time then! Oja Olaniyi, the bruly AFC Leopards Nigerian striker. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Skipper Marvin Nabwire reacts after being felled. Oja Olaniyi, the bruly AFC Leopards Nigerian striker. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Score a goal! A fan seems to be shouting from teh stands. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ei! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Oja Olaniyi, the bruly AFC Leopards Nigerian striker tries to win the ball. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ouch! Maxwell Otieno is brought down by Vitalis Akumu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Standard Group Photographer Jonah Onyango working at halftime. Oja Olaniyi, the bruly AFC Leopards Nigerian striker. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Oja Olaniyi, the bruly AFC Leopards Nigerian striker tries to win the ball. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Vatican Branch, well represented. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu