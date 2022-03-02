Connect with us

Odibets to reward punters with ‘Happy hour’ promo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 02 –  In a bid to give back to Its loyal customers, one of Kenya’s fastest-growing betting firms Odibets has launched an all-new ‘Happy hour’ promo that is set to see lucky punters walk away with up to Sh1,000 from just placing their bets with Sh49.

The promo that is set to run weekly from Monday to Friday will be available to punters from 6am-2pm.

Odibets general manager, Dedan Mungai said the promotion was launched to give back to the firm’s loyal customers who have held on through thick and thin.

“We decided to launch this promo to give back to our loyal customers who have been with us through thick and thin, we appreciate them and want to tell them that we have them at heart,” said Mr. Dedan Mungai.

Last week, Paul Karashia Ndungu from Mai Mahiu became the latest millionaire in town after winning the Odibets midweek jackpot. With a stake of only Sh20, Karashia won Sh20 million after correctly predicting the outcome of 13 games on the Odibets midweek Jackpot.

