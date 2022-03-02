Connect with us

South Africa's Justin Harding receives his trophy from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Golf

Muthaiga’s lush green conditions wows DP World Tour stars

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – DP World Tour stars Justin Harding, Daniel van Tonder and Guido Migliozzi are excited with the course set up and conditions ahead of the Magical Kenya Open tee-off on Thursday.

South Africa’s Harding who is the defending champion from the win in Karen last year said: “It’s exciting, you don’t always get the opportunity to defend the title but I’ve always played quite nicely here in Kenya albeit on the other course in Karen.”

“From what I’ve seen so far this week, this golf course at Muthaiga is beautiful in good nick. It’s different, you’ve got to work your way around it.”

“It’s not straight-forward, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be nice, I’ve had a decent enough start to this year, my game is in a good place, so we’ll see what happens.”

Harding’s compatriot Daniel van Tonder who won the inaugural Savannah Classic last year said on his part;

“It’s very exciting to be here. The last time we played here on this course was a few years ago, it’s a great course – a bit different to Karen – but a nice course, it’s very green and I can’t wait to see what happens.”

South African Daniel Van Tonder follows his shot during the KCB Karen masters on July 20, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“I’m going to hit the driver as many times as I can, make the course as short as possible and just make birdies!” 

Italian Guido Migliozzi who won the Kenya Open in 2019, said: “I remember the emotion of the whole week, the whole week I was confident with my game.”

“To win on the DP World Tour was an incredible feeling for me. Kenya has a part of my heart now. It’s a different world here, the people are so friendly and lovely, I just love coming here to play golf in the sun.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have matured. I want to win more. The golf course is really good, it’s different from Karen. It’s windy now and the greens are small and the fairways are tight so it’s not easy to make the fairways and control the ball, with the altitude and wind, so it’s a good test for everybody.”

“You can be aggressive, or defensive. It’s a great course because you have a lot of different ways to play the holes, it’s good.”

“That’s one thing that the DP World Tour has, we can travel and have a really good experience in so many countries. We can see a lot of different cultures, and lots of different golf courses.”

