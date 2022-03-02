Indiza to tee it up with van Tonder, Laporta as MKO title chase takes shape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Dismas Indiza believes playing alongside star players in the next two rounds will trigger the much-needed feeling of anticipation in his quest for the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) title.

Indiza, who is one of the 12 golfers sponsored by Vision 2030, has the company of South African Daniel van Tonder and Italian Francesco Laporta in the event whose presented sponsor is Absa Bank.

He has been drawn in game 16 and tee it up from the 10th tee at 7:50 on Thursday.

Both van Tonder and Laporta have vivid memories of Kenyan courses and savored the opportunity to shine here.

From 2017 to 2019, Laporta played on the Challenge Tour with his best finish in those two seasons being tied for third place at the 2017 Kenya Open which was held at Muthaiga.

On the other hand, van Tonder earned his maiden European Tour win at last year’s inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic in Karen where he beat Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananod in a sudden death play-off at the 18th hole in 49 appearances.

Van Tonder said: “It’s very exciting to be here. The last time we played here on this course was a few years ago, it’s a great course – a bit different to Karen – but a nice course, it’s green and I can’t wait to see what happens.”

“The win last year on Savannah meant a lot. It’s special here in Kenya, a different country and a different culture, but at the end of the day it feels like home – the air pressure, the food and everything else. Kenya is a special place, with all the wildlife too.”

Indiza was all smiles after the release of the Day 1 and 2 draw and here is what he had to say.

“It’s such a great feeling teeing it up with star pros. The only disadvantage is the pressure from home fans to perform. But all in all, we are coming out of a very competitive season of Safari Tour and I’m glad the course is in lush green condition. So, we will target under par scores,” said Indiza.

Kenya’s Edwin Mudanyi, who was on the reserve list after finishing 11th on Safari Tour Order of Merit, has also earned a slot on the iconic DP World Tour (European Tour) field of 156 players.

Mudanyi will tee it up from the 10th tee at 13:30hours alongside Rhys Enoch of Wales and Englishman Andrew Wilson.

The first Kenyan off the first tee at 7:30 will be South Africa based Daniel Nduva who will play in the company of Angel Hidalgo of Spain and South African Thriston Lawrence.

The first two rounds on Thursday and Friday will be used as a yardstick to ascertain those who make the cut to the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday where the winner of the red jacket will be determined.

The European Tour group and DP World last year jointly announced a ground-breaking evolution to their long-term partnership, with DP World becoming the new title sponsor of the group’s main tour from the start of the 2022 season.

The agreement heralded a new era in the history of the European Tour group, which, along with DP World, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, the first season of the newly named DP World Tour.