Novak Djokovic has split with Marian Vajda (left)

Sports

Djokovic announces split from long-time coach Vajda

PARIS, France, Mar 2Novak Djokovic’s turbulent start to 2022 took another twist Wednesday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he had split from his long-time coach Marian Vajda after last year’s ATP Finals.

Djokovic was deported on the eve of the Australian Open in January and on Monday lost his number one ranking to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

“Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” said the 34-year-old Djokovic on his official website.

Djokovic began working with the Slovakian coach since he was a teenager in 2006, though they split for a year in 2017.

“Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years.”

Vadja stopped working with Djokovic following the tour finals in Turin in November.

He had not been seen as part of Djokovic’s back-room team in Melbourne before the Serbian player was deported in a visa row over his Covid vaccination status.

“During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today,” said Vajda.

“I will look back on our time together with immense pride.”

