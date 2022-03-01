Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tears: Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko warms up ahead of the match with Everton on Saturday

Football

Ukraine’s Zinchenko given Manchester City captaincy for FA Cup tie

Published

PETERBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Mar 1 – Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was given the Manchester City captaincy for their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Zinchenko took the armband in his first appearance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fernandinho had initially been listed as City captain for the tie, but the Brazilian, who signed from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, offered the role to Zinchenko to show solidarity and support.

“I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he is here,” City manager Pep Guardiola had said on Monday.

“He is a magnificent player and needs to play football.”

Both team captains were expected to hold the Ukrainian flag when they lined up before the start of the Peterborough game.

Zinchenko was back in City’s starting line-up after being an unused substitute for Saturday’s Premier League win against Everton.

The 25-year-old was moved to tears by the display of support for Ukraine from Everton fans at Goodison Park.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zinchenko has attended an anti-war vigil in Manchester city centre following the invasion and sent a since-deleted social media message that was fiercely critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Several Ukrainian sports stars including tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky and boxers Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk have reportedly returned to Ukraine to join the fight to protect their country.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved