Senate PAC summons Bomet Governor over stalled stadium project

BOMENT, Kenya, Mar 1 – Bomet Governor Prof Hillary Barchok has been summoned to appear before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PA&IC) to explain why the multi-million Bomet stadium project has stalled.

Senate PA&IC Chairperson Dr Ochilo Ayako said the Governor, who was absent during Monday tour in the County, should explain in person why the people of Bomet were not enjoying services ought to be offered by the facility despite allocations to a tune of over Sh 257 million.

Ayako said it was unfortunate that nine years later, there was no tangible progress in the construction of the stadium which remains with incomplete terraces while lacking sanitary facilities among other vital amenities.

He said the Governor’s office was in a better position to elaborate on the progress of the court case a petitioner is seeking to stop payment of the contractor who did the initial works owing to wrangles over the ownership of the stadium.

Bomet Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich had explained to the committee that the project stopped due to tussle over the site between the County Government and Bomet University which forced the later to get court injunction that stopped further construction till the case is resolved.

Ayako said he could not make further remarks since that matter was in court while urging the Governor to heed the summon to shed light on the issue.

He however noted that should the two parties opt for dialogue as an alternative way of deciding issues regarding ownership of the stadium land, it would be prudent since lots of public money have been sunk in the project.

“But for us as a committee we are deadly serious because public money has been put here and we have heard the voices of Kenyans who want to have this facility for use,” he said.

“We are not going to take answers from any other person because we will only deal with the Governor who must give us conclusive response as to when the facility will be made available for use,” he said

Accompanying Dr Ayako were Turkana Senator Prof Imana Malachy Ekal, Nominated Senator Mercy Chebeni and Taita Taveta Senator Jones Mwaruma.

-By KNA-