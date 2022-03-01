Connect with us

12 Golfers each received Ksh 200,000 from Vision 2030 to boost them ahead of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/MOSES MUOKI

Golf

Indiza among 12 golfers boosted by Vision 2030 ahead of Magical Kenya Open

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Twelve local and regional professional golfers have something to smile about after the government  through Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat ahead of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open scheduled to be held Thursday to Sunday at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

The beneficiaries include nine Kenyans and three reginal golfers from Zimbabwe as well as Uganda.

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General Kenneth Mwige, who awarded the golfers with Ksh 200,000 each to serve as logistical support for the event which counts towards the DP World Tour.

Mwige added that a further Ksh1 million will be shared by top three ranked Kenyan players and top three ranked African players at the end of the tournament.

“The Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat is sponsoring Kenyan professional golf players three regional and four amateurs as well as two junior players who will participate in the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament,” Mwige underscored while interacting with the golfers at Nairobi’s Golf Park.

He added, “As Vision 2030 our social pillar is supporting sports especially golf because these players are our real African Shujaa, we are happy with the sponsorship we have shown towards the players. We thank the President Uhuru Kenyatta and he has made it clear that Africa is one country and we are here to support them.”

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General Kenneth Mwige during the announcement of the sponsorship package. Photo/Moses Muoki

Mwige disclosed that the Magical Kenya Open will boost Kenya’s tourism sector and he called on corporates to take that advantage and pump in money towards the golfers.

“This brand will be seen by 500 million people including tourists who will come to our country we are supporting our players because we value them, our ambition as Vision 2030 is to realize the value of our sportspeople.”

All the benefits exclude the four golfers under Absa Bank Kenya stable namely Daniel Nduva, Simon Ngige, David Wakhu and Mohit Mediratta.

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General Kenneth Mwige handing a cheque to Kenyan Pro C.J Wangai ahead of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo/MOSES MUOKI

Among those being sponsored by Vision 2030 are veteran Dismas Indiza (Mumias GC ), Erick Ooko (Golf Park GC), Jastas Madoya (Great Rift Valley Golf Lodge Resort), Samuel Njoroge (Railways), Jacob Ooko (Golf Park), C.J Wangai as well as amateurs John Lejirma (Railways), Dennis Maara (Limuru Golf Club) and Adel Balala (Nyali Golf).

The reginal players supported under the banner of Vision 2030 are Zimbabwean superstar Robson Chinhoi, Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo and Malawian Paul Chidale.

As part of the promotion of the Kenyan brand, the Kenya Vision 2030 logo will appear on the golf t-shirts and golf caps for the players who have been sponsored by the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat.

I am happy to get sponsorship of vision 2030, it has come at the right time, it means in 2030 Kenya will have good golfers who are now young and doing well. Golf doesn’t have a short cut, you have to practice, I take golf as my employment and it needs experience,” hard hitting Indiza said.

“The course is good, I have played at Muthaiga for long period, the greens will make the tournament tough,” the Safari Tour overall champion said.

