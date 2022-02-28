Olago keen on delivering fifth title in a row as Oilers await in semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Kenya Cup defending champions KCB RFC will be out to seek a ninth title and a fifth in a row when they face Menengai oilers in the semi-finals March 5 and head coach Curtis Olago is upbeat of delivering the title.

KCB finished second on the log unbeaten after edging out Kabras Sugar 28-20 in a top of the table clash over the weekend.

The last time the two teams met, the Bankers emerged winners 23-18 over the young Oilers side.

“I thank our players for their sheer lion heart to seal this win against a strong Kabras side. Our technical bench and fans have also played an immense role in pushing us beyond our limits as a team. It is not easy to win against Kabras, and the victory gave us the confidence we need for the next stage of the league,” head Coach Olafo underscored.

Kenya 7s star and KCB RFC’s Alvin Otieno charging past Kabras Sugar players.

KCB managed the season phase without a loss in their 11 outings, winning 10 and only drew once which saw them garner 48points just two behind Kabras Sugar.

The second playoffs that pit Kabras against University side Strathmore Leos could be in favor of the Sugar men on paper, but the students have been impressive in their last four games that has seen them displace top teams to scoop a playoff berth.