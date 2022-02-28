Magical Kenya Open receives 69.5 million from KBL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, has announced a sponsorship of Ksh. 69.5 million towards the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.

The move has seen the company secure the rights to be the tournament’s Official Alcohol Beverage Partner.

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open, which is part of the DP World Tour, is set to take place from the third to the sixth of March 2022, at the Muthaiga Golf Club. This will be the third time that the event will be held under the auspices of the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour.

The event will bring together 156 golfers from Kenya and across the world, including eight Kenyan professionals and six Kenyan amateurs, who will battle it out for a chance to win the biggest slice of the Ksh. 226 million (USD 2 million) prize purse.

As part of the sponsorship, Johnnie Walker will provide spectators and golfers a memorable experience at the event’s tournament village – which will feature a host of top deejays, local and international artists as well as great food and entertainment.

Speaking during the announcement at the iconic Nairobi Expressway, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said:

“As KBL, we are delighted to yet again renew our enduring partnership with the Magical Kenya Open. This is a great tournament that continues to play an important role in the growth and development of golf in the country.”

“It has over the years been key to raising the profile of Kenya as a regional sporting golfing powerhouse, and sports in general. As the most premier sporting event in the region, the championship continues to fit well within the company’s goals and objectives and we are therefore proud of this partnership.”

On his part, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Tournament Director Patrick Obath said:

“As we innovate to grow the game of golf in Kenya, we are proud to have KBL through the Johnnie Walker brand as a partner for this year’s Magical Kenya Open that will be held at Muthaiga Golf Club.”

The event will be broadcasted to millions globally and will be available for viewing in Kenya through Free-To-Air television.