Junior golfer Gitonga rules Safaricom Golf Tour in Limuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Home golfer Leo Gitonga was crowned the winner of the second leg of Safaricom Golf Tour held at his Limuru Country Club backyard over the weekend.

The fifteen-year-old junior playing off a handicap of 24 amassed a total of 22 Stableford points in the first nine and 23 in the second nine to record a total score of 45 points to enable him to claim the overall title.

“It is so exciting to be the winner of the second leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour here in Limuru. Playing against 240 senior golfers seemed quite tough, but my best shots in the first nine enabled me to seal the victory. I look forward to representing my club at the grand finale in Vipingo,” said Leo Gitonga. Leo Gitonga the overall winner of the second leg of Safaricom Golf Tour tees off during the tournament at Limuru Country Club, Kiambu County

Gitonga becomes the second winner to secure a slot in the Grand Finale of the Safaricom Golf Tour to be held in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, in August, joining Cyprian Bundi from Nanyuki, the winner of the first leg with 39 points.

Susan Koinange playing a handicap of 45, garnered 42 points to become the lady winner of the tournament in Limuru.

The Limuru leg attracted 240 participants from corporates and 125 junior golfers who took part in the eighteen-hole tournament.

In the Sunday’s Junior golf tournament which was part of the U.S Kids Golf local tour, saw Belinda Wanjiru and Justine Ngeera score 77 points and 82 points respectively to retain their victories in the juniors’ girls’ and boys’ in that order.

“Today my game was good because of my putting and T shots were on target and my strokes left out any unnecessary movements. I’m happy I won for the second time as it shows that my game has improved since the Nanyuki leg and my training is paying off,” Belinda Wanjiru underscored. Peter Ndegwa CEO Safaricom tees off during the second leg of Safaricom Golf Tour at Limuru Country Club, Kiambu County

The weekend event also featured a junior golf clinic and a golf outreach programme at Uwanja wa Mbuzi which attracted over 100, out of which over 80 juniors got a chance to attend the golf clinic.

“It was my first time to play golf and learn about the sport at the clinic. It was exciting to interact with other kids who have been playing golf. This is a sport I would like to keep playing,” Ezekiel Kamau stated.

Safaricom has invested Ksh 100 million in the golf tour, which aims at nurturing and growing talent in the country. The tour will be played in 14 golf clubs across the country.

After Limuru, the tournament proceeds to Muthaiga Golf Club on March 12 2022, before heading to the Nyanza Golf Club.