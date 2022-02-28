Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Motors

Bottas sounds warning to Hamilton’s rivals after Abi Dhabi controversy

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 28 – Valtteri Bottas believes “living legend” Valtteri Bottas is going to make life very difficult for his rivals in 2022 after last season’s controversial finale.

Hamilton looked to be on course for a record eighth Formula 1 world title at the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi until a controversial last-lap decision to release the frontrunners from under the safety car allowed Max Verstappen to snatch victory – and the title – instead.

Bottas, who partnered Hamilton at Mercedes for five years but will be driving for Alfa Romeo this year, believes his former teammate has a serious point to prove and has no doubt he will prove it.

“After everything that happened at the end of last year, you’ll see,” said Bottas.

“He will be pretty strong and he will have the fire inside him, so beware!”

Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo in 2022 after a successful five years with Mercedes that resulted in 10 race wins, 57 podium finishes and, together with Hamilton, five Constructors’ Championships.

“I absolutely feel I have still so much to do to get better and so much more to give to this sport,” he said.

“As a driver, you never stop learning as long as you want to.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“So, of course I’m always looking at areas I can be better and it truly feels like now I can just be the best version of myself instead of trying to be something else and trying too hard.

“But in the end it will be a team effort. And I don’t see me as the only leader of the team, we are in this together. That’s the feeling.

“Of course I can guide the way they go if I feel like I have experiences from the past, but in the end we are in this together with Guanyu [Zhou] and the whole team and with Robert [Kubica, reserve/development driver] as well.

“But for now, it’s been a nice atmosphere. I’m more than happy to be here and again, I want to thank the team for this opportunity.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved