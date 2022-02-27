“We didn’t deserve more than a point” – AFC coach Aussems after Bullets lull

NAIROBI , Kenya, Feb 27 – AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has admitted that his side did not deserve more than a point after a lull barren draw with bottom of the table side Vihiga Bullets at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AFC played a hugely dull game in a match that Aussems had to watch from the stands as he was serving a one match ban after being red carded in the side’s last match.

“To be honest we didn’t deserve more than a point today. We lacked intensity and we didn’t rotate the ball well. This was disappointing to watch and I am not happy with the performance. My absence had nothing to do with it because even if I am on the bench, I cannot play,” the Belgian tactician stated.

The tactician is also disappointed that he cannot field some of the new players he brought on board including the return of John Mark Makwatta due to a transfer embargo slapped on the team by FIFA. AFC Leopards striker Ojo Olaniyi is challenged by Vihiga Bullets’ Vitalis Akumu during their FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 27, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It is frustrating because they have been training very well with us. They are five very good players who will make a difference for us but every time it is the same story. I don’t know anymore but I hope they can be allowed to play,” the tactician further insinuated.

On the other end, Vihiga’s Abdallah Juma was elated with the point on the road.

“It is the first time we have come away from home and travelled back with even a point. I am very happy and pleased at how we controlled and managed the game,” said the former Western Stima tactician.

Leopards struggled to break the Vihiga backline but they had two similar opportunities early on. Washington Munene struck well weighted crosses from the right but in both instances, Maxwell Otieno failed to connect into the net.

They had another opportunity in the 36th minute when Brian Wanyama picked up the ball from range, but his rasping shot sailed straight to the keeper’s waiting arms.

AFC Leopards striker Maxwell Otieno is challenged by Vihiga Bullets’ Vitalis Akumu during their FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 27, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Vihiga also didn’t create much on the other end and the closest opportunity they had at goal was via a Nickson Kalwale shot from the right but it was an easy pick for keeper Levis Opiyo.

In the second half, the visitors had a glorious opportunity 10 minutes in when Vincent Ogola picked the ball behind the defense, but his attempt at a shot sailed wide, with space and time ahead of him.

Nicholas Musamba also had a rasping shot deflected to the side netting after slaloming past Leopards leg inside the box before releasing a low bullet.

The result sees Leopard remain 11th in the standings with 25 points, while a third consecutive draw for Bullets sees them move to nine points though they are still perched bottom of the log.