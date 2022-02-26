Wazito gun down galacticos Police to put off losing streak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Wazito FC put off a two-match losing streak to beat Kenya Police FC 3-2 in an FKF Premier League match staged at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

First half goals from Elly Asieche, John Kuol and Amos Ekhalie were enough for the Fred Ambani coached side. Police FC’s goals were scored by Clifton Miheso with a first half penalty and Charles Ouma.

At the stroke of halftime, Wazito were holding a 3-1 advantage, but much thanks for the scoreline was goalkeeping howlers from Juma.

The custodian spilled a freekick right on the face of Kuol who scored the second, while he conceded the third at the stroke of halftime after letting Amos Ekhalie’s seemingly feeble long range effort trickle between his legs.

In an attacking display from both sides, Police had the first sniff at goal after two minutes when Clifton Miheso stood behind a freekick, curling it beyond the wall but keeper Ssekagya pushed it behind for a corner. James Kinyanjui of Wazito FC goes past Kenya Police FC skipper Harun Shakava during their FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 26, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

On the other end three minutes later, Curtis Wekesa stormed away on the left off a swift change of play from defense to offense. However, his final shot at goal hit the side netting.

But, Wazito got into the lead on the 10 minute mark when Asieche struck a low shot into the bottom left corner after being picked out unmarked by a Levin Odhiambo cutback from the left.

Asieche almost made it two from a similar move, this time Wekesa doing the most to cut back the ball from the left, but the captain’s side-foot shot this time went wide.

Police however found a way back into the match after 25 minutes off the penalty spot after Rooney Onyango handled the ball inside the box as he tried to cut out Miheso’s cross.

The winger stepped up and converted for the leveller.

With seemingly so much not working for them, Police made changes, Duke Abuya being brought in for Lesley Otieno. Wazito’s Elly Asieche attempts to pass the ball under pressure from a Police FC opponent during their FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 26, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

While they thought they would get their heads on the game, Wazito added a second when the keeper spilled a rasping freekick from Onyango and Kuol was the fastest on the scene to head in.

At the stroke of halftime, the law enforcers were 3-1 down thanks to another goalkeeping mess from Juma. The shot stopper seemed to have collected Ekhalie’s long ranger, but he somehow let the ball spill between his legs.

Immediately at the break, Job Ochieng was sent to warm up. At the start of the second half, the change happened with the former Mathare man brought in.

Police were more offensive in the second period and they had a sniff at goal in the 56th minute when Duncan Otieno was played through into the box by Francis Kahata, but his shot was deflected wide.

They ultimately reduced the game to a one-goal deficit in the 66th minute when lanky midfielder Ouma scored from a tight angle after a beautiful interchange of passes with Otieno from the right. Wazito’s Michael Otieno passes the ball against pressure from Kenya Police FC midfielder Duncan Otieno during their FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 26, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The goal inspired a fight from Police as they grew in belief the game was within reach. They came close with quarter of an hour left off a swift counter, but Elvis Rupia saw his shot saved by Bashir Ssekagya.

Off the corner, substitute Oliver Mang’eni saw his point blank header sky over the bar.

They had a late chance with a freekick from a tight angle, but Miheso’s attempt to go for goal instead of crossing it into the box proved to be a wrong decision as the ball came off the side netting.