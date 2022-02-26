Quins, Nondies relegated from Kenya Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – For the first time in history, Kenya’s rugby top clubs Harlequin and Nondescripts have been relegated from the Kenya Cup.

This is after 8-time champions Quins finished second last on 17 points, same as their Ngong Road rivals Impala who had a superior goal difference to survive the axe. Nondies players celebrating after win. Photo/Raymond Makhaya

On the other hand, Nondies, who is the oldest club with a record 17 titles, trailed the table with 16 points.

This is after Quins lost 8-24 to Mwamba while Nondies fell 7-13 to Homeboyz.

The regular season came to an end to confirm the top four teams that will proceed to the semifinal.

Despite losing 20-28 to defending champions KCB RFC, Kabras Sugar finished top of the standing with 50 points, two behind the bankers, Menengai Oliers who lost 8-13 to Nakuru finished third on the log with 38 points while Strathmore Leos closed the top four in the standing on 29 points despite being beaten 3-17 by Vasity side BlakBlad.

Kabras will now host Strathmore Leos in the semi-finals while KCB will square it out with Menengai Oliers.