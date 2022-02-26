Connect with us

Nestle partners with Magical Kenya Open as beverage partner

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestle has inked a sponsorship deal with the Magical Kenya Open as the official hot beverage partner, for the European Tour tournament scheduled to start at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday.

The sponsorship will see the company provide hot beverages throughout the tournament, giving fans, players and officials a taste of their diverse products, at no charge.

With a prize purse of Sh227.5mn ($2mn), the 2022 Magical Kenya Open draws over 150 golfers from Kenya and around the world, including eight Kenyan professionals, six Kenyan amateurs, and two regional players.

Nestle East Africa Managing Director Njeru Ng’entu (left) serves coffee to Ronald Meru the Chairman of Muthaiga Golf Club during the official presentation of the coffee machine to the club ahead of the Kenya Open Golf tournament taking place in a week’s time.

The tournament tees off on Thursday with the winner set to be crowned on Sunday. It returns to the Muthaiga Golf Club after being staged at the Karen Country Club.

Tickets for the golfing extravaganza have already started selling and can be bought online at tikiti.co.ke.

The Muthaiga Golf Club has undergone some sprucing up to make it ready to welcome some of the best in the world, with a newly built bridge that will be used by golf enthusiasts to cross over from the front to back nine, being commissioned by CS for Sports Amina Mohamed last week.

Nestle East Africa Managing Director Njeru Ng’entu (left) share some light moments with Ronald Meru the Chairman of Muthaiga Golf Club during the official presentation of the coffee machine to the club ahead of the Kenya Open Golf tournament taking place in a week’s time.

