Morans go down to Congo in first World Cup qualifier in Dakar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The national men’s basketball team started off their campaign to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a 66-56 loss at the hands of DR Congo, in their opening Group B match in Dakar, Senegal on Friday.

The Morans missed the services of forward Ariel Okall and Fidel Okoth who were yet to link up with the team from their respective club bases. Tom’Bush’ Wamukota had also not linked up with the team.

The Congolese hugely made for their size advantage with Kenya’s big men unavailable. Skipper Tyler Okari was also not in the team as he has taken a sabbatical. The absence of the four was a key concern for coach Cliff Owuor. Kenya Morans Job Ayodi and James Khaemba double up on DR Congo’s Jonathan Shilala. PHOTO/FIBA

“It was a tough game but I felt we should have made the most out of the opportunities we had. There were some small gremlins that we had but we hope to polish before our next match,” said Point Guard Eric Mutoro.

DR Congo’s captain Malela Mutuale Balume said; “I’m very proud of what my teammates showed because we played against a very good team and we were tough on defense against Kenya.”

Griffin Ligare led the line for the Morans, sinking a game high 12 points with Joel Awich having eight while Valentine ‘Boozer’ Nyakinda and Albert Odero contributed seven each.

Nyakinda and Awich also led the stats from the board, Nyakinda picking seven rebounds while Awich had nine. Kenya Morans’ James Khaemba tries to stop DR Congo’s Shekina Munanga. PHOTO/FIBA

Henry Pwono and Jordan Sakho were the Congolese’s best scores, each sinking 11 points.

The Congolese led the match from start to finish, leading 18-17 in the first quarter and going to the break with a 34-26 lead.

The Kenyan lads will play Egypt in their next match on Saturday at 3pm.