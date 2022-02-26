Manoj Patel elected Cricket Kenya Chairman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Manoj Patel has been elected the new Cricket Kenya Chairman by a landslide after garnering 51 votes in polls held Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.

Tariq Iqbal and Chidam Swaramanian were the other candidates contesting for the chairmanship post and got 0 points.

Maina Kamau was voted as the vice chairman after collecting 50 votes against former Kenya player Thomas Odoyo who only got 1 vote.

Kalpesh Solanki elected Cricket Kenya Treasurer. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kalpesh Solanki was elected the treasurer after getting 51 votes against Peter D’Costa who received 0 votes.

Pearlyne Omamo was voted in unopposed a Director Women’s Cricket while former player Kennedy Obuya was named the Cricket Associations Representative.