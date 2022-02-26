Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cricket Kenya Chairman Manoj Patel happy at Kasarani gymnasium after being elected. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Cricket

Manoj Patel elected Cricket Kenya Chairman

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Manoj Patel has been elected the new Cricket Kenya Chairman by a landslide after garnering 51 votes in polls held Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.

Tariq Iqbal and Chidam Swaramanian were the other candidates contesting for the chairmanship post and got 0 points.

Maina Kamau was voted as the vice chairman after collecting 50 votes against former Kenya player Thomas Odoyo who only got 1 vote.

Kalpesh Solanki elected Cricket Kenya Treasurer. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kalpesh Solanki was elected the treasurer after getting 51 votes against Peter D’Costa who received 0 votes.

Pearlyne Omamo was voted in unopposed a Director Women’s Cricket while former player Kennedy Obuya was named the Cricket Associations Representative.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved