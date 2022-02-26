Connect with us

Football

Mai Mahiu man reaps Sh20mn from Sh20 stake on OdiBets

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Paul Karashia from Mai Mahiu is the latest millionaire in the country after winning the Odibets midweek jackpot last week.

With a stake of only Sh20, Paul won Sh 20 million after correctly predicting the outcome of the 13 games on the Odibets midweek Jackpot.

“I still don’t believe that I have won this money, this is too good to be true, never in my wildest dreams had I dreamt of winning such a huge amount of money,” said an elated Karashia as he received his cheque from Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

“I have been betting with Odibets but had never tried their jackpots, I placed my winning bet which was my first last week, and was surprised to receive a call that I had won the Jackpot later on, ” added Karashia.

Asked on how he plans to spend his winnings, Paul said he has always wanted to own a rental apartment thus he was planning to build rental houses that would generate income for him and his family.

“I will use my winnings to better the life of my family and also build rental houses that will help generate income,” said Paul as he waved a dummy cheque he had been presented to by Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Last month, Ronald Omare a hand-cart pusher from Kisii County won a similar amount to Paul’s after correctly predicting the outcome of the Odibets midweek jackpot.

