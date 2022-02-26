Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Christian Eriksen

Football

Christian Eriksen named as sub for Brentford

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 26 – Christian Eriksen was named among the Brentford substitutes for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder is set for an emotional return to football eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium after proving his fitness in two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

“Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow,” Frank said. “It is a big day for all of us, but especially Christian and his family.

“When he is in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing.”

Eriksen was released by Inter after his cardiac arrest due to health regulations in Italy that forbid players with implantable cardioverter defibrillators from featuring in Serie A.

Brentford are 14th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved