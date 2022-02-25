Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dinamo Zagreb' supporters hold a banner in support of Ukraine during their 1-0 win over Sevilla

Football

Sevilla hold off Zagreb to progress in Europa League

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 24 – Six-time winners Sevilla needed to see out a nervy final 25 minutes to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as the Spaniards progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Mislav Orsic scored the only goal of the night from the penalty spot after Marcos Acuna handled inside his own box.

Sevilla had to see out stoppage time with 10 men as Thomas Delaney saw red, but held on to keep their dream alive of reaching the final in their own stadium come May.

Attention will also be on events in Seville on Thursday night as Zenit St Petersburg face Real Betis amid the backdrop of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

St Petersburg is expected to be stripped of hosting the Champions League final on Friday and there have been calls for UEFA to expel Russian sides from European competition.

Zenit are the sole remaining Russian club in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League and already trail 3-2 from the first leg.

Napoli host Barcelona with the tie of the round delicately balanced at 1-1, while Rangers aim to complete a huge shock as they take home a 4-2 lead over Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad were well beaten 3-1 at home by RB Leipzig to bow out 5-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Willi Orban and Andre Silva put the Germans 2-0 up before Martin Zubimendi pulled a goal back.

However, Emil Forsberg’s late penalty ensured Leipzig progressed.

Porto beat Lazio 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in Rome, while Atalanta were convincing 3-0 winners in Greece to see off Olympiakos 5-1 on aggregate.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved