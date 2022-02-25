Seven unbeaten, seven cleansheets: resurgent Tusker storm to second

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – A resurgent Tusker FC clocked the seventh match without a loss or conceding a goal after hitting Sofapaka 2-0 at the Kasarani Annex on Friday to move to second in the FKF Premier League standings.

Ibrahim Joshua’s 62nd minute goal and Eric Zakayo’s stunning extra time freekick earned the brewers maximum points as they moved to 33 points, four behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who will be in action on Saturday.

It has been a remarkable resurgence by the defending champions who had started the season badly, recording six losses after 12 matches, one more than they lost for the entirety of their title winning campaign last season.

“We have been putting in the work steadily behind the scenes. Players have been working extra to ensure we pull the team out of the bottom half of the table. But the work is not yet done. We need to continue with the same way, be more consistent and get in better results,” said Matasi, who kept his seventh consecutive cleansheet and ninth in 11 games he has played in. Tusker’s SHami Kibwana wins the ball against Sofapaka’s Geoffrey Ojunga during their FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on February 26, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

From the onset, it was clear that Tusker were in for a win as they created majority of the opportunities infront of goal.

Tanzanian forward Joshua threatened early when he pinched the ball off a short backpass inside the Sofapaka half, but his shot was deflected wide, though the referee flashed his hand for a goalkick.

He had another chance when he rose at the backpost to link up with a cross from Jackson Macharia, but his header came off the crossbar with keeper Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi well beaten.

On the other end, the home side had a chance after 22 minutes when a cutback from the left found Joe Waithira perched at the edge of the six yard box, but his first time shot was kept out by a hawk-eyed Matasi.

When the ball was quickly recycled on the offense, John Njuguna had a brilliant opportunity to score his second goal of the season, but his left foot curler skied over the bar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sofapaka were struggling to break the Tusker backline and most of their balls were cut out by the solid partnership of Christopher Oruchum and Charles Momanyi. Tusker’s Ibrahim Joshua tracks down Sofapaka’s Roy Okal during their FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on February 26, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Coach Ken Odhiambo had to make a change, pulling out Sunday Ikekhai and bringing on Alex Imbusia after 34 minutes.

Sofapaka started the second half faster off the blocks as they looked to get onto the scoresheet first. Lawrence Juma had a good chance when he was accorded shooting space from the edge of the box, but his well taken shot was tipped over by Matasi.

But Tusker took the cue and got more offensive. They were rewarded in the 62nd minute when a textbook counter on the right saw SHami Kibwana go off on his wheels before slicing a brilliant cross that was headed in by Ibrahim.

To have more command of the game, Tusker boss Robert Matano made changes, bringing in the experienced Humphrey Mieno and Kevin Okoth for Shaphan Oyugi and Macharia. Tusker FC’s Kevin Okoth tackles Sofapaka’s Dan Guya during their FKF Premier League tie at teh Kasarani Annex on February 25, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the 71st minute, Shami came close to scoring a wonder goal when he struck a brilliant bicycle kick off a Joshua cross from the left, but his well hit effort came off the upright.

Tusker kept the hunt and were rewarded with virtually the last kick off the game when Zakayo who had just come on for Shami curled in a brilliant freekick from the edge of the box leaving keeper Omondi rooted to his spot.